Kevin Colbert Told Le'Veon Bell Steelers Have 'Strong Desire' to Keep Star RB

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert wants to keep Le'Veon Bell with the organization for the duration of the superstar's career.

“We have a strong desire to keep you with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the remainder of your career," Colbert said he told Bell, per Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of NFL.com.



He added that the team could go the franchise tag route to keep Bell in Pittsburgh but noted, "Our goal is to have something done on a long-term basis."

Colbert said the running back "didn't disappoint in any aspect" or have a negative attitude last year despite being hit with the franchise tag. But he added he wanted to see Bell at the team's training camp this summer, noting that "it's important for every player to be here."

Bell, who turns 26 this month, remained one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in football last season, rushing for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 85 passes for 655 yards and another two scores. He's been a pillar of Pittsburgh's offense since being drafted in 2013, pairing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Antonio Brown to give the Steelers one of the most dangerous offenses in football.

Were he to hit free agency, he would certainly get paid well, though the Steelers have the leverage of being able to use the franchise tag on him again next season at a value of around $14.5 million.

Bell previously said he would consider sitting out a season or even retiring if the Steelers hit him with the franchise tag, though he later walked those comments back somewhat.

Team president Art Rooney II, meanwhile, believes the two sides will be able to work out a deal.

"With every signing we do, we look at all the facts," he said of the Bell situation, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "The player on the other side is looking at the same things. The bottom line is, can you come together and have a meeting of the minds? That's what we've got to work on. ... I think the good news is both sides want to get something done here, and hopefully that will lead to us getting it done."