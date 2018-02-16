Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 8

0 of 7

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

If you like second (or third or fourth) chances, this is the day for you in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

U.S. cross-country skier Jessie Diggins has finished fifth, sixth and fifth in her three events, missing the podium in the 10-kilometer freestyle by 3.3 seconds in a race that takes more than 25 minutes. She and her teammates will aim to find those extra seconds in the relay.

Freestyle skier Maggie Voisin was the youngest athlete on the U.S. Olympic team (all sports) in 2014. She was injured in a training run in Sochi. Her four-year wait ends today.

The U.S. men's hockey team gets an opportunity to replicate the Miracle on Ice, sort of.

After the misfortunes of Mikaela Shiffrin (sick), Lindsey Jacobellis (just edged out of the medals) and Nathan Chen (no idea), the USA could certainly use a pick-me-up. But it's not just the Americans.

British short-track skater Elise Christie has continued an epic run of Olympic misfortune in South Korea. She's up again in the women's 1,500 meters.

And what's going on with curling world champion Rachel Homan of Canada?

Among those who are simply trying to add to a crowded trophy case, Lindsey Vonn will be in action.

To watch live Olympics coverage in real time, including the highlighted events detailed below, you can visit NBC's Olympics site anytime. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time, so an event that takes place Saturday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Friday night in the U.S.