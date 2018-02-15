Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: Predictions and Odds Ahead of 2018 Duels

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: Predictions and Odds Ahead of 2018 DuelsFebruary 15, 2018
Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will lead the field at the start of the 2017 Daytona 500 on Sunday, with the rest of the drivers set to decide their fate during Thursday's Can-Am Duels.
There is certain to be plenty of entertainment on Thursday as drivers make their final preparations for Sunday's race. Forty drivers have entered the race, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2018, and all will make the starting grid.
Here's a look at the lineup, the current odds for the race, according to OddsShark, along with some predictions for the biggest event of the season.
Daytona 500 Lineup
Duel 1 Lineup
1. Alex Bowman
2. Jimmie Johnson
3. William Byron
4. Daniel Suarez
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6. Joey Logano
7. Aric Almirola
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Kurt Busch
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Ryan Newman
12. Jamie McMurray
13. Darrell Wallace Jr.
14. Ty Dillon
15. Chris Buescher
16. Brendan Gaughan
17. Justin Marks
18. Jeffrey Earnhardt
19. David Gilliland
20. David Ragan
Duel 2 Lineup
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Kyle Busch
3. Erik Jones
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Chase Elliott
6. Paul Menard
7. Austin Dillon
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Trevor Bayne
11. Kyle Larson
12. Michael McDowell
13. Martin Truex Jr.
14. Danica Patrick
15. AJ Allmendinger
16. Matt DiBenedetto
17. DJ Kennington
18. Mark Thompson
19. Corey LaJoie
20. Gray Gaulding
Daytona 500 Driver Odds
Brad Keselowski 8-1
Denny Hamlin 10-1
Joey Logano 12-1
Kevin Harvick 12-1
Chase Elliott 12-1
Kyle Busch 12-1
Kyle Larson 12-1
Ricky Stenhouse 14-1
Martin Truex Jr. 14-1
Jimmie Johnson 14-1
Erik Jones 22-1
Clint Bowyer 22-1
Kurt Busch 25-1
Ryan Blaney 25-1
Jamie McMurray 25-1
Alex Bowman 28-1
William Byron 28-1
Aric Almirola 33-1
Daniel Suarez 33-1
Trevor Bayne 40-1
Austin Dillon 40-1
Ryan Newman 50-1
Darrell Wallace Jr. 50-1
Paul Menard 66-1
Kasey Kahne 66-1
Ty Dillon 80-1
Daytona 500 Predictions
Brad Keselowski is the favourite going into Sunday's race and will be hoping to win the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career. Of course, Keselowski was also one of the pre-race favourites last year before ending up in a disappointing 27th place.
Kurt Busch, who took the chequered flag in 2017, has said Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are two racers to look out for, per ESPN's Ryan McGhee:
Ryan McGee @ESPNMcGee
Kyle Busch repeating a common comment from the Daytona 500 competitors today. "There are certain guys that you have to keep your eye on in the 500, and really, people you study. For me those guys are Brad (Keselowski) and... https://t.co/G3Sz8RcsL7 https://t.co/2mBXJQuuXl2018-2-14 19:14:09
Keselowski claimed victory in the Advance Auto Parts Clash, the season's exhibition kick-off race at Daytona, and former racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed with his car's handling:
Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr
Congrats to my buddy @keselowski on his Clash win. He has become quite the plate racer. @Team_Penske seems to have a good handling car. That will be paramount in next Sunday’s 500.2018-2-11 22:51:04
The 34-year-old goes into the race in good shape, and he's arguably now the best current restrictor-plate driver out there. He may well feel this is his year to finally claim the Daytona 500 that has so far eluded him.
Hamlin is not far behind Keselowski in the odds and has spoken about the advantage of qualifying on the front row. He also said it's the fastest car he has ever had in the race, per commentator Lane Casadonte:
Lane Casadonte @LaneCtvsports
@dennyhamlin on the advantages of starting on the front row for Sunday's #DAYTONA500 @DISupdates @NASCAR @RacingVirginia @CBS6 @MHSLancers https://t.co/t4HWiGrd1Q2018-2-14 21:43:07
The 37-year-old certainly has the experience and talent to win the race, and his qualifying stint showed his team may also be in position to help him finish top of the pile on Sunday.
Chase Elliott is also one to watch; he started on pole in 2016 and 2017 and led five times in last year's race before running out of gas late on.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver is no stranger to coming close and could be finally ready to make the step up. NASCAR on NBC showed his record so far:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
In 77 races, @ChaseElliott has already finished runner-up seven times, and third a whopping six times. Is this the year he finally gets his win? 9 Days until the #Daytona500! https://t.co/GXhpClfUNJ2018-2-9 14:09:04
Elliott is also set to become NASCAR's most popular driver, per sports writer Zach Dean:
Zach Dean @ZachDeanDBNJ
The consensus among drivers here today is that Chase Elliott is next in line to be NASCAR's most popular driver. His response 👇 https://t.co/CwEhBn50282018-2-14 19:29:16
A victory on Sunday for the 22-year-old would certainly be a popular one; he's looked strong at Daytona and has the aggression and power needed to collect his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory.
