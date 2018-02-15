Daytona 500 Qualifying: Results and Latest Driver Odds

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The field for the 2018 Daytona 500 will be set on Thursday night by the Can-Am Duels.

Alex Bowman, who replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car, earned the pole position for Sunday's race during qualifying, while Denny Hamlin captured the other spot on the front row.

The rest of the starting positions will be determined by Thursday's pair of 60-lap races at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman and Hamlin will participate in the event, but their starting positions won't be affected since they were locked in during the qualifying session.

Qualifying Results

1. Alex Bowman (Time: 46.002 seconds; Speed: 195.644 miles per hour)

2. Denny Hamlin (46.132 seconds; 195.092 miles per hour)

Duels Starting Grid (via NASCAR.com)

The drivers who finished in the odd-numbered positions during qualifying will participate in the first duel, while the racers in even spots are set for the second duel.

Duel 1 Participants

Jimmie Johnson

William Byron

Daniel Suarez

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Joey Logano

Aric Almirola

Ryan Blaney

Kurt Busch

Brad Keselowski

Ryan Newman

Jamie McMurray

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Ty Dillon

Chris Buescher

Brendan Gaughan

Justin Marks

Jeffrey Earnhardt

David Gilliland

David Ragan

Duel 2 Participants

Denny Hamlin

Kyle Busch

Erik Jones

Kevin Harvick

Chase Elliott

Paul Menard

Austin Dillon

Clint Bowyer

Kasey Kahne

Trevor Bayne

Kyle Larson

Michael McDowell

Martin Truex Jr.

Danica Patrick

A.J. Allmendinger

Matt DiBenedetto

D.J. Kennington

Mark Thompson

Corey LaJoie

Gray Gaulding

Odds-On Favorites (via OddsShark)

Brad Keselowski (+800; bet $100 to win $800)

Denny Hamlin (+1,000)

Joey Logano (+1,200)

Kevin Harvick (+1,200)

Chase Elliott (+1,200)

Kyle Busch (+1,200)

Kyle Larson (+1,400)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+1,400)

Martin Truex Jr. (+1,400)

Jimmie Johnson (+1,400)

New Faces Looking to Make Impact at Daytona

Bowman is one of three drivers filling big shoes in 2018.

The Daytona 500 pole-sitter is behind the No. 88 car in place of the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., Erik Jones is now in the No. 20 for the retired Matt Kenseth, and William Byron replaced Kasey Kahne at Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman became the first of the trio to make an impact on the 2018 season with his pole victory in qualifying, and although there's plenty of pressure that comes with the new ride, he sounds confident in getting the job done, per USA Today's Mike Hembree: "We have to prove we can finish the job. I think I'm confident we can do that this year. I'm hired to win races and contend for championships. I'm going to do everything I can to keep the race car clean. It's my job to do the best job I can, and we'll see how it plays out."

Jones, who will start third in Duel 2, spoke like a longtime Daytona veteran when discussing the key to success in the opening race of the season, per MRN's official Twitter account:

Byron enters the 2018 season with plenty of pressure, as he gets behind the wheel of the No. 24 car Jeff Gordon made famous with Hendrick Motorsports.

The 20-year-old impressed team owner Rick Hendrick with his development, which led to his full-time ride in the No. 24, per Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer.

"Here's a guy that I've tried to groom, and he develops faster than I thought he could," Hendrick said. "If you don't do something with him, someone else is. I mean, he's going to go somewhere."

All three racers will achieve success at some point during the 2018 season with high expectations hanging over them, and it's just a matter of time before one of them wins one of the sport's biggest races.

With the success Bowman's already achieved at Daytona, it wouldn't come as shock if he wins Sunday or if he guides his Hendrick teammate Byron to victory.

Jones could experience the same thrills of being at the front of the field, as he has Joe Gibbs Racing veterans Hamlin and Kyle Busch to rely on throughout the opening race of the NASCAR season.

Joe Tansey