NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2018 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lights, camera, action!

The NBA 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game, presented by Ruffles, will be played Friday night at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Twenty-six actors, musicians and current and former athletes will suit up for the annual game that starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and the ESPN App.

They'll be broken down into two teams—Team Clippers and Team Lakers—coached by, what else, fellow celebrities.

Other than that, this star-studded game is just like last year's, except for one new addition.

During the second half, the four-point line will come into play. Called "The RIDGE," this line will be used during the "4-for-4 Challenge," where every made shot equals a $4,000 donation made by Ruffles to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Talk about your shooters being "money" from deep.

The potato chip giant will fork over at least $20,000, with a max of $40,000.

Here are the team coaches and players:

As reported by Billboard, Justin Bieber and Quavo are late additions to the lineup.

Team Clippers Coaches

Coach | Occupation

Katie Nolan | Television Host (ESPN)

Paul Pierce | Retired NBA Player (won championship with Boston Celtics)

Common | Rapper/Actor (2015 Academy Award winner for his song "Glory" from the 2014 film Selma)

Team Clippers Roster

Player | Occupation

Miles Brown | Actor (Best known for Black-ish)

Brandon Armstrong | NBA impersonator

Dascha Polanco | Actress (Best known for Orange is the New Black)

Anthony Anderson | Actor (Best known for Black-ish)

Andre De Grasse | Sprinter (Won bronze in 100 meters and silver in 200 meters at 2016 Olympics)



Jamie Foxx | Actor/Comedian (Best known for Oscar-winning role in Ray)

Bubba Watson | Golfer (Best known for winning The Masters in 2012 and 2014)

Common | Rapper/Actor (2015 Academy Award winner for his song "Glory" from the 2014 film Selma)



Paul Pierce | Retired NBA Player (won championship with Boston Celtics)



Jason Williams | Retired NBA Player (Best known as White Chocolate)



Stefanie Dolson | WNBA Player for the Chicago Sky

Win Butler | Musician (Arcade Fire)

Justin Bieber | Singer

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Team Lakers Coaches

Coach | Occupation

Rachel Nichols | Journalist (Host of ESPN's The Jump)

Tracy McGrady | Retired NBA Player and Hall of Famer

Michael B. Jordan | Actor (Best known for Creed and The Black Panther)

Team Lakers Roster

Player | Occupation

Caleb McLaughlin | Actor (Best known for Stranger Things)

Jerry Ferrara | Actor (Best known for Entourage)

Rachel Demita | Model/Host NBA 2KTV

Nick Cannon | Actor (Best known for Wild N' Out)

Drew Scott | Actor/Host (Best known for Property Brothers)



Kris Wu | Actor/Singer (Best known for XXX: Return of Xander Cage)

Sterling Brim | Actor/Host (Best known for MTV's Ridiculousness)

Terence Crawford | Boxer and former two-weight world champion



Tracy McGrady | Retired NBA Player and Hall of Famer



Nate Robinson | Former NBA Player and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion



Candace Parker | WNBA Player for Los Angeles Sparks

Marc Lasry | Co-owner of Milwaukee Bucks

Quavo | Rapper

NBA Photos/Getty Images

MVP Prediction

This game is in L.A., so all of the stars will want that spotlight.

Terrell Owens, Michael Rappaport and Kevin Hart have all etched their names in celeb basketball lore.

What's unusual is that this game features both of the last two MVP winners: Win Butler (2016) and Brandon Armstrong (2017). Bieber is also a previous MVP, picking up the honor in 2011.

The trio are likely favorites to repeat for the individual award. Common and Nick Cannon are pretty decent players and Quavo is reportedly very good, so they'll at least throw their hats in the ring for the trophy.

But in the end, Team Clippers will win the game, and Armstrong will be the back-to-back MVP.