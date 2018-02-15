Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Aerials Qualifying Scores

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Alexandra Orlova qualified for the final of the women's freestyle skiing aerials with the highest score on Thursday at the Winter Olympics, as the Russian posted a mark of 102.22.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia nailed a back lay-full-full to book her place in Friday's final, with Belarus' Hanna Huskova (100.45) and China's Xu Mengtao (99.37) also through at the first attempt.

Elsewhere, the big surprise of the day saw Australian legend Lydia Lassila, competing at her fifth Olympics, fail to qualify for the medal shootout, as she was well below her best in both qualifying sessions.

Here are the selected results from Phoenix Park and a look at how qualifying panned out in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

1. Alexandra Orlova (OAR) - 102.22

2. Hanna Huskova (BLR) - 100.45

3. Mengtao Xu (CHN) - 99.37



Orlova On Top as Lassila Limps Out

With just 12 competitors making it into the final of the freestyle skiing, qualifying is an intense business, especially given how much can go wrong in such a high-risk event.

Only the top six in the field make it through at the first time of asking.

Orlova made it look easy. The Russian competed at the previous Olympics as a 16-year-old, finishing 20th. This time she executed her effort brilliantly, earning tremendous marks for air, form and landing.

Joining her in the final was Huskova, who nailed a back lay-tuck-full to finish second, while the pre-Games favourite for gold Xu was narrowly behind.

One of the big names who failed to make it through at the first attempt was Lassila, setting up a nervy second session for the Australian. After all, in what is her final competition before retirement, so many were desperate to see the 36-year-old on the rostrum one final time.

Going off in 19th of 20 in the second qualifying, she knew what was required to make it into the top six and subsequently the 12-person shootout for the medals. However, she was unable to improve her initial score due to a poor landing and was a long way off the total required.

As Team Australia's Twitter account noted, Lassila's compatriots had endured a mixed day in the freestyle too:

There will be a major sense of disappointment that she's not going to sign off her remarkable career with a medal. The veteran won gold in 2010 and bronze in 2014 at the Games.

Former swimming gold medalist Giaan Rooney was quick to pay tribute to her compatriot on Twitter following qualification, as did soccer player Caitlin Foord:

Meanwhile, American duo Kiley McKinnon and Madison Olsen just about squeaked through into Friday's showpiece, as they were fifth and sixth respectively in Qualifying 2.

The latter finished sixth in the second qualifying runs after failing to better her first score of 87.88. In the final stages, Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova came close to usurping Olsen, although she had just enough breathing room.

China will also be well-represented in the final. In addition to Xu, they will have another three skiers going for gold.