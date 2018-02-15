2018 NBA Awards Show Date, Time Announced

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA Awards show will be held Monday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Turner Sports and the NBA announced details for the second annual event in a press release Thursday. TNT will air a live broadcast of the season-ending bash, which will include appearances by the Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

More information about the musical performers and celebrity presenters will be confirmed at a later date.

The event debuted last year with hip-hop singer and noted basketball fan Drake serving as host.

Along with the league's top awards, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the show also featured the announcement of the All-NBA teams as well as several honors decided by fan voting such as Dunk of the Year and Performance of the Year.

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden has emerged as the favorite for the 2017-18 MVP award.

The high-octane offensive playmaker leads the NBA in scoring (31.3 points per game) and ranks second in assists (9.0 per game) behind only reigning MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He also ranks first in player efficiency rating and third in ESPN's real plus-minus, with teammate Chris Paul leading the latter category.

The Rockets point guard recently predicted Harden would run away with this year's MVP vote after he finished second to Westbrook in the 2016-17 campaign.

"You look at how many different lineups we've had," Paul told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "Look at what he does for our team. All everybody does now is look at the numbers. Nothing against stats. ... But nobody looks at how the game went. Watch the game, too. I'm here. I get to see what he's doing night in, night out."

He added: "A dynamic guard like that, a guy who can score and pass, do whatever, I think he showed everybody why he's going to be the MVP. Not even going to be close."

Westbrook, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are the other top contenders for the NBA's highest individual honor.