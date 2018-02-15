Johannes Boe Wins Gold Medal for Biathlon Olympics 2018 20-Km Individual

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe collected the gold medal in the men's 20-kilometre individual biathlon at Pyeongchang 2018 on Thursday, despite two misses at the shooting range.

Boe finished with a time of 48 minutes, 03.8 seconds, ahead of Jakov Fak's 48:09.3. The Slovenian shot a completely clean round at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre, as did Austrian Dominik Landertinger, who finished 14.2 seconds back.

Here are the trio's times:

Johannes Thingnes Boe—48:03.8 (NOR)

Jakov Fak—48:09.3 (SLO)

Dominik Landertinger—48:18.0 (AUT)

Here is the updated medal table:

Fredrik Lindstroem was the first out of the gate. While he ultimately finished eighth, he set a competitive benchmark of 49:25.9. He missed just one of his 20 shots, which earned a one-minute penalty.

Germany's Arnd Peiffer, who won the 10-kilometre sprint, was controlling the tempo midway through his run, but three penalties in his third shoot proved costly.

Not as costly as Martin Fourcade's misses, though.

The Frenchman, who won the 12.5-kilometre pursuit earlier in the Games, was bidding to become the first man to defend the individual biathlon title since Magnar Solberg did so in 1972.

He also had the opportunity to stand alone as the most decorated individual gold medallist from France in Winter Olympic history, per OptaJean:

Fourcade hit the target on his first 18 shots and was on course to win gold, but he suffered a disaster at the end, per IBU World Cup:

The misses left him with a mountain to climb following Boe's superb ski run, and he would finish in fifth, 42.4 seconds behind.

He was also surpassed by Sebastian Samuelsson, who gave himself a chance of a podium place with a strong time of 48:32.9. He finished just outside in fourth because of one miss that came in his third visit to the shooting range.