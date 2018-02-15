NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Thursday Night's TV, Live-Stream Info

DAVID GANNON/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Nathan Chen on Thursday evening at the Gangneung Ice Arena, as the United States youngster gets his bid for Olympic gold under way in the men's singles figure skating.

Chen was in exceptional form in the build-up to the Games and the big favourite for victory here. However, he'll have to shake off a disappointing performance in the team event, when his routine was blemished by uncharacteristic errors and a fall.

Also in action will be Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross, while giant slalom winner Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking to double up in the slalom, an event in which she is the defending champion.

Read on for the NBC Sports schedule, the key viewing details and a preview of what's to come for viewers in the States on Thursday at the Games.

Schedule

NBC Sports (8-11 p.m.): Alpine skiing, skeleton, snowboarding cross, figure skating

NBCSN (8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.): Figure skating

CNBC (10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.): Men's ice hockey (United States vs. Slovakia)

All schedule times are in Eastern time. Action can be streamed via the NBC Sports App.

Chen Out to Bounce Back

XIN LI/Getty Images

While falls in figure skating are not rare, it wasn't a great shock to see such surprise at Chen missing his step in the team event earlier in the Games.

That's because, despite still just being 18 years old, there have been times this season when the youngster has been immaculate. Heading into Pyeongchang, he was unbeaten and naturally viewed as one of the United States' best chances of gold.

After his tumble, there'll be a different type of pressure on Chen, as he'll need to respond. The man himself admitted the occasion may have gotten to him after the team event, per NBC's Nick McCarvel:

Not only will Chen need to improve in the short program, he'll have some strong rivals to overcome if he's to win gold.

Japan have two major medal hopefuls in this event in Shoma Uno and Yuzuru Hanyu; the latter is the defending Olympic champion and triumphed at the World Championships last year. The Olympics Twitter account gave us a reminder of what he can do:

While there's an expectation on Chen, his United States team-mate Shiffrin has already delivered at the Games and can ski without pressure in the slalom.

In the giant slalom, the American excelled to take gold in her second run, and encouragingly for her supporters, the slalom has been her favoured discipline. The 22-year-old won gold in the 2014 Sochi Games and is a three-time world slalom champion.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

As noted by ESPN.com's Paul Carr, Shiffrin has already joined an elite club of two-time American Alpine skiing champions:

However, as relayed by Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden, it doesn't appear as though she will go for five gold medals at these Games, as many anticipated:

The snowboard cross big final is always one of the most absorbing races on the schedule, and Team USA will hope to have Jacobellis in medal contention.

The 32-year-old infamously made an error while in total command of the race in the final of 2006 Turin Games, as she ran wide after showboating on the final jump. Needless to say, she'll be desperate to make amends eight years on. She did not progress to the medal round at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Jacobellis is among the favourites for a medal, although the Michela Moioli, who earned silver four years ago, has been in blistering form in the build-up to South Korea.