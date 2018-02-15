Hanna Oberg Wins Gold Medal for Biathlon Olympics 2018 15 Km Individual

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Swedish youngster Hanna Oberg produced a faultless performance on the shooting range to claim the gold medal in the women's 15-kilometre individual biathlon at Pyeongchang 2018 on Thursday.

In four visits to the range the 22-year-old outsider took out all 20 targets to come home in 41 minutes, 7.2 seconds.

Despite just a single miss on the range Germany's Laura Dahlmeier, already a two-time gold medallist in South Korea, could only manage the bronze medal with her time of 41:48.4.



Meanwhile, Slovakian Anastasiya Kuzmina claimed the silver medal, her second of the 2018 Winter Games, as she finished 24.7 seconds down on Oberg.

As the first of the major contenders to start Kuzmina set the early pace.

Renowned for her speed on the skis but not necessarily her accuracy at the range, the 33-year-old was solid in the shooting on Thursday.

She had only two misses and held her nerve to go clean in the final round, waiting almost 10 seconds to take out her final target.

Her time of 41:31.9 looked set to be difficult to beat.

But the absence of any one-minute miss-penalties for Oberg put her in the driving seat and she produced a powerful final lap to cross the finish line in the gold-medal position.



Dahlmeier, 24, looked the only competitor left on the course who could be capable of topping the young Swede and she gave herself a chance by going clean on her final three visits to the range after a single miss on her first.

However, she did not have the speed on the final lap to cut the deficit to Oberg and she in fact lost time to eventually finish behind the impressive Kuzmina.

Defending Olympic champion Darya Domracheva looked as though she might be in contention for a medal until a disastrous final visit to the range in which she missed three of the five targets and eventually finished in 27th place.