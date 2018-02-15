Ragnhild Haga Wins Gold Medal for Cross-Country Olympics 2018 10km Individual

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Norway's Ragnhild Haga put in a stunning performance to claim gold in the women's 10-kilometre individual cross-country ski at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Thursday.

The 27-year-old stormed away from the field in the second half of the race to finish in a time of 25 minutes, 0.05 seconds.

She beat three-time Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Kalla into the silver-medal position by over 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Haga's compatriot, the much-celebrated Marit Bjorgen, could only do enough for a share of bronze as she and Finland's Krista Parmakoski tied for third place with a time of 25:32.4.

The full result can be found at Pyeongchang2018.com.

Here is the updated medal table following the action from the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre:

Kalla, 30, set the early pace in proceedings as she was fastest at the 1.6-kilometre and five-kilometre marks.

However, with six-time Olympic gold medallist Bjorgen having gone off before her and Haga, there was always likely to be a difficult time to beat.

So it proved as the 37-year-old Bjorgen set the benchmark time, coming home fastest of anyone in the first 32 starters to take the lead by 52 seconds.

However, a burst of speed in the second half of the race from Haga saw her to the gold medal, and there was nothing her competitors could do about it.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

With Bjorgen home and dry, her younger compatriot powered through the 8.4-kilometre checkpoint 31.2 seconds up on the lead time.

Kalla desperately tried to keep pace but came through the same checkpoint 12.2 seconds down on the leader and could only lose time on the eventual winner before the finish line.

An impressive late dash from Parmakoski saw her tie for the bronze with Bjorgen, while Jess Diggins of the United States just fell short of a medal as she finished with a time of 25:35.7 to place fifth.