Olympic Men's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Aksel Lund Svindal Wins Downhill Gold

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Downhill skiing is a young man's sport—unless that man is Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal.

After a series of weather delays, the downhill event finally took place at the 2018 Winter Games on Wednesday, with Svindal turning in a time of 1:40.25 to capture gold. The 35-year-old became the oldest Olympic alpine skier in history to win gold.

Compatriot Kjetil Jansrud finished 0.12 seconds behind Svindal to take silver, and Switzerland's Beat Feuz captured bronze. Svindal and Jansrud are the first downhill skiing teammates to win gold and silver since Pirmin Zurbriggen and Peter Muller of Switzerland took both in the 1988 Games.

Norway had never won a gold medal in the downhill event. Svindal previously won silver as part of his stellar 2010 Games in Vancouver, in which he also won a gold in Super-G and bronze in giant slalom.

"He showed at the bottom, where [his] strength is, in the high-speed turns, to keep the speed, that is why he is number one," Norway Alpine team director Claus Ryste told reporters. "For us in Norway this is our first downhill gold medal and so it is a historic day in many ways."

Jansrud previously won the bronze in downhill at the 2014 Games, which also saw him win gold in Super-G.

The downhill event was one of many skiing runs delayed by heavy winds, which have caused scheduling changes throughout the week. Sixteen people have been treated for minor injuries due to the winds thus far.

Defending champion Matthias Mayer finished ninth.

Bryce Bennett was the highest-finishing American in 16th place.