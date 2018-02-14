Former Florida HC Jim McElwain Reportedly Joining Michigan Coaching Staff

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jim McElwain is reportedly headed from the Swamp to the Big House. 

According to 247Sports' Sam Webb and FootballScoop, the Michigan Wolverines plan to hire McElwain as the 10th assistant coach on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff. 

McElwain, 55, spent the last three years at the University of Florida. The Gators went 22-12 with McElwain at the helm. His time with the program ended in October when the two sides parted ways following a 3-4 start to the season. 

Before he was hired to lead the Gators, McElwain went 22-16 in three years as the head coach at Colorado State. He also previously served as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008 to 2011. 

McElwain's exact responsibilities have yet to be reported, but it's safe to assume he'll be enlisted to help elevate an offense that finished last season ranked 91st in scoring at 25.2 points per game. 

Michigan's passing game is also in need of a serious overhaul following a 2017 campaign that saw Wolverines signal-callers throw for a 111th-ranked 171.2 yards a game. 

Related

    Which Schools Produce Most Heisman and Naismith Winners?

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Which Schools Produce Most Heisman and Naismith Winners?

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com

    UGA's 2019 Recruiting Class Could Top 2018's? 😱

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UGA's 2019 Recruiting Class Could Top 2018's? 😱

    Clayton Freeman
    via Gridiron Now

    5 U-M Newcomers to Watch for in 2018

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    5 U-M Newcomers to Watch for in 2018

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com

    Michigan's 2018 Class to Use Ranking as Motivation

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan's 2018 Class to Use Ranking as Motivation

    Detroit Free Press
    via Detroit Free Press