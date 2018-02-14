Former Florida HC Jim McElwain Reportedly Joining Michigan Coaching Staff

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jim McElwain is reportedly headed from the Swamp to the Big House.

According to 247Sports' Sam Webb and FootballScoop, the Michigan Wolverines plan to hire McElwain as the 10th assistant coach on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff.

McElwain, 55, spent the last three years at the University of Florida. The Gators went 22-12 with McElwain at the helm. His time with the program ended in October when the two sides parted ways following a 3-4 start to the season.

Before he was hired to lead the Gators, McElwain went 22-16 in three years as the head coach at Colorado State. He also previously served as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008 to 2011.

McElwain's exact responsibilities have yet to be reported, but it's safe to assume he'll be enlisted to help elevate an offense that finished last season ranked 91st in scoring at 25.2 points per game.

Michigan's passing game is also in need of a serious overhaul following a 2017 campaign that saw Wolverines signal-callers throw for a 111th-ranked 171.2 yards a game.