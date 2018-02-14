WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

There was no love to be dealt on the Valentine's Day episode of NXT, thanks to two heated and hard-hitting championship bouts.

Roderick Strong earned a shot at the WWE United Kingdom Championship by way of his victory over former titleholder Tyler Bate. In order to claim gold, he would have to defeat the seemingly unbeatable "Bruiserweight" Pete Dunne.

Would he succeed, or did Dunne bruise, batter and pummel his way to a successful title defense?

Equally as aggressive is Shayna Baszler, and Wednesday night, she challenged Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship in a rematch of their brutal bout at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

TM61 was also in action, and Aleister Black addressed the NXT faithful to round out another explosive episode of the WWE Network broadcast.