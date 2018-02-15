Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Thursday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Curling and ice hockey are among Thursday's events at the 2018 Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, featuring both the men's and women's events.

Also being broadcast and played Thursday are the men's snowboard cross, women's cross country, luge and both men's and women's skating.

To live-stream each event, the NBC Sports App will provide coverage throughout the Olympics. For the NBC schedule click here.

TV Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 15 (All times ET)

12:05 a.m.-1:30 a.m.: Men's snowboard cross (gold-medal final), NBC (live)

12:05 a.m. -1:30 a.m.: Men's skeleton (run 2 of 4), NBC (live)

12:30 a.m.-2:40 a.m.: Women's curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain, NBCSN

2:30 a.m.-5 a.m.: Women's ice hockey: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland, USA (live)

2:40 a.m.-5 a.m.: Men's ice hockey: Norway vs. Sweden, NBCSN (live)

5 a.m.-7:10 a.m.: Men's curling: Canada vs. Norway, USA

5 a.m.-7:10 a.m.: Women's cross country (10 kilometers gold-medal final), NBCSN

7 a.m.:10-9:30 a.m.: Men's ice hockey: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, USA (live)

7 a.m.:10-9:30 a.m.: Men's ice hockey: Switzerland vs. Canada, NBCSN (live)

9:30 a.m.-noon: Luge (team relay gold-medal final), NBCSN

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Men's speedskating (10,000 meters gold-medal final), NBCSN

12:30 p.m. -2 p.m.: Men's biathlon (20 kilometers gold-medal final), NBCSN

2 p.m.-5 p.m.: Men's curling: U.S. vs. Italy, NBCSN

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women's cross country (10 kilometers gold-medal final), NBC

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Men's speedskating (10,000 meters gold-medal final), NBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Ice hockey game of the day (replay), NBCSN

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Women's curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland, CNBC

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Figure Skating: Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: Figure skating (men's short program, NBCSN (live)

8 p.m.: Women's snowboard cross (gold-medal final), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Men's skeleton (gold-medal final), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Women's freestyle skiing (aerials competition), NBC (live)

8 p.m.: Women's cross country (10 kilometers gold-medal final), NBC

10 p.m.: Men's ice hockey: U.S. vs. Slovakia, CNBC (live)

11 p.m.: Men's curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, NBCSN

Thursday Preview: USA Men's Hockey in Turmoil?

The United States men's hockey team is in trouble. Big trouble.

After defeating Slovenia 5-1 before the Olympics began, there weren't many pundits predicting the Slovenians would upset the Americans Wednesday. But the U.S. squandered the lead against Slovenia, who completed a 3-2 comeback victory in overtime after trailing 2-0 for the majority of the game.

Slovenia, which made its Olympic hockey debut during the 2014 Games, are sitting pretty in the standings thanks to the big win.

As for the United States, they have some work to do against Slovakia, which is coming off an upset victory of its own after defeating the Olympic Athletes from Russia Wednesday by a score of 3-2.

There might not be a Miracle on Ice this time around for the U.S. The Americans should have buried their opponents in the third period while holding a two-goal advantage. Forward Brian O'Neill told reporters after the game that the team took it easy in the final period, per NBC Sports.

"I thought we took the foot off the gas," O'Neill said. "I thought the best part of the beginning of the game was that we were pursuing pucks, hunting pucks, putting [Slovenia] in tough situations. We kind of stopped doing that in the third period."

It's not too late for the U.S. to turn things around, and the team has a point to prove against Slovakia.