Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Day 6 Winners and Losers

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The weather twice pushed back her opening event, but Mikaela Shiffrin showed on Day 6 exactly why she entered the 2018 Winter Olympics as a gold-medal favorite. Shiffrin earned a place atop the podium in the giant slalom.

For the rest of Team USA, though, it was a rough day in Pyeongchang. There were nine medal events, but Shiffrin's was the only one earned by an American. And even in the round-robin portions of the hockey and curling events, Team USA had a combined record of 1-3.

Norway owned the day with a total of six medals, three of the gold variety. Germany and Canada tied for second place with three medals each.

Read on for the rest of the biggest winners and losers of Day 6.