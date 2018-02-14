Steve Kerr Discusses Need for Gun Reform After Florida High School Shooting

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the need for gun reform in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left at least 17 people dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"Nothing has been done," Kerr told reporters before the Warriors' game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. "It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day, in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing.

"But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, not just bow down to the NRA because they've financed their campaign for them. Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we'll find enough people to actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting."

According to CNN's Emanuella Grinberg, Eric Levenson and Shimon Prokupecz Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, has been taken into custody as the primary suspect.

Law enforcement sources told CNN the gun used was a ".223 caliber, AR-15 style firearm."

"This is catastrophic," Sheriff Scott Israel said, per the New York Times' Audra D. S. Burch and Patricia Mazzei. "There really are no words."