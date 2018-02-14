Curling Women's Round-Robin Late Wednesday Results at Olympics 2018

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The women's curling round-robin has already featured significant parity through two sessions at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Japan is the lone 2-0 team, while Denmark is the only one to start 0-2. The rest of the squads are somewhere in the middle so far in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This is just the start of 12 sessions in this round, which will feature each of the 10 teams playing nine games, but it seems as though we are in for an exciting competition over the next week.

Session 2 Results (Wednesday E.T.)

South Korea 8, Canada 6

Japan 8, Denmark 5

OAR 7, China 6 (11 ends)

USA 7, Great Britain 4

Off: Sweden, Switzerland

Standings Through Session 2

1. Japan 2-0

2. South Korea 1-0

2. Sweden 1-0

4. China 1-1

4. Great Britain 1-1

4. USA 1-1

4. OAR 1-1

8. Canada 0-1

8. Switzerland 0-1

10. Denmark 0-2

Results

South Korea 8, Canada 6

Canada is the defending gold medalist in this event and already won the mixed doubles gold medal at these Olympics, but its first match in this tournament didn't quite go as expected.

South Korea seemed to be fueled off the home crowd and kept making great shots throughout the night.

While Canada overcame an early 4-1 deficit, the game changed in the ninth end with South Korea up 5-4. Canadian skip Rachel Homan went for a big shot but ended up giving the hosts a three-point steal.

Canada could only manage two points in the 10th end while losing by two.

Devin Heroux of CBC News discussed the performance from South Korea:

It's hard to tell much in the first match for both teams, but each looks like a legitimate contender.

Japan 8, Denmark 5

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Steals are generally difficult to come by in curling, with the last rock usually serving as a significant advantage. However, this matchup between Japan and Denmark didn't go according to script.

Each team earned a steal in the first six ends, with Denmark moving in front with a 4-3 score. However, Japan turned things around with a three-point end in the seventh and then a two-point steal in the eighth.

After only managing one point in the ninth end, Denmark was forced to concede, as the remaining deficit was too much to overcome.

It was a sloppy match for both sides, with neither team getting a good grasp on its draws. However, Japan came through when it mattered to move to 2-0.

Olympic Athletes of Russia 7, China 6

Down two points going into the 10th end, Russian skip Victoria Moiseeva hit two perfect shots for a double, evening things up at 6-6 and forcing an 11th end.

In the extra end, the Russians came through once again to grab the steal and the victory.

China was the more consistent team in this matchup, succeeding on 83 percent of shots compared to 80 percent for OAR. In a match that comes down to just a few shots, however, the Russians were simply more clutch.

Skip Wang Bingyu will have the pressure on her as China seeks to rebound from this devastating loss.

United States 7, Great Britain 4

Although seemingly overmatched by the 2014 bronze medalists, the United States managed to keep things close throughout this match.

Mike Canter of NBC Olympics discussed the strong start:

This continued in the second half, with all four Americans finishing with better marks than their British counterparts. Becca Hamilton, who also competed in mixed doubles, was the best on the day with a 91 percent success rate.

Great Britain had a chance to either force overtime or win in regulation down one in the 10th end, but Eve Muirhead missed her draw attempt as the U.S. ended up grabbing a two-point steal.

After both teams finished with blowouts in their first games, this was a massive turnaround to even things up after two sessions.

All results and statistics courtesy of Olympic.org.