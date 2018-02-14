Esteban Loaiza Pleads Not Guilty After Being Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Esteban Loaiza pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court, according to the Associated Press.

Loaiza, a former All-Star pitcher who suited up for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, among others, was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing 44 pounds of suspected cocaine.

His bail, initially set at $200,000, was reportedly increased to $250,000 on Wednesday because he was deemed a flight risk.

Loaiza, 46, could face more than 20 years in prison if he's convicted after prosecutors formally charged him with using a false compartment to smuggle drugs and possessing and transporting more than 22 pounds of cocaine with intent to sell.

He earned $43.7 million over the course of 14 MLB seasons and finished his career 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA.