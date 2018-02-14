Esteban Loaiza Pleads Not Guilty After Being Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2018

CHICAGO - JUNE 8: Esteban Loaiza #48 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the game against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2008. The White Sox defeated the Twins 12-2. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Esteban Loaiza pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court, according to the Associated Press.

Loaiza, a former All-Star pitcher who suited up for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, among others, was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing 44 pounds of suspected cocaine. 

His bail, initially set at $200,000, was reportedly increased to $250,000 on Wednesday because he was deemed a flight risk. 

Loaiza, 46, could face more than 20 years in prison if he's convicted after prosecutors formally charged him with using a false compartment to smuggle drugs and possessing and transporting more than 22 pounds of cocaine with intent to sell. 

He earned $43.7 million over the course of 14 MLB seasons and finished his career 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA. 

Related

    Peavy Is Picking Up the Pieces of His Shattered Life

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Peavy Is Picking Up the Pieces of His Shattered Life

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    What Other Teams Could Emerge in J.D. Martinez's Market?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What Other Teams Could Emerge in J.D. Martinez's Market?

    Mark Polishuk
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Verlander Trolls MLB Network with Tweet

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Verlander Trolls MLB Network with Tweet

    Major League Baseball
    via Major League Baseball

    Brewers Sign Vet Starter Miley to Minors Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers Sign Vet Starter Miley to Minors Deal

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors