Hawks to Host, Pay for Wedding of Couple Who Met at Team's 'Swipe Right Night'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Little did the Atlanta Hawks know three years ago when they held a "Swipe Right Night" promotional event for mobile dating app Tinder they were facilitating what proved to be true love.

The Hawks announced Wednesday they will host Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong's wedding after the two Hawks fans met during the 2015 promotion.



The marriage will happen March 3, which falls in between a pair of Hawks home games against the Golden State Warriors on March 2 and the Phoenix Suns on March 4.

"Everyone at the Hawks couldn't be more delighted for Ben and Avery to tie the knot on our home court," Hawks chief executive officer Steve Koonin said. "What perfect example of our team’s mission coming to life—uniting the city through basketball. We are honored to host the happy couple, along with their friends and family on their special night."

McCleskey and Armstrong were students at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, when they met at the Hawks game, which Atlanta won 96-86 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

They returned for the Hawks' second edition of "Swipe Right Night," at which point the team formally offered to house a future wedding in Philips Arena.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported McCleskey proposed to Armstrong last November.

"I always joked with my buddies that I would get married at the 50-yard line of the Georgia Dome," McCleskey said to Rovell. "Now that that's not in use any more, this is pretty much the equivalent."