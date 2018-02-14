Su'a Cravens Reportedly Reinstated by NFL After Sitting Out 2017 Season

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Washington safety Su'a Cravens is reportedly eligible to play in the NFL again after sitting out the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reported a source told ESPN's Field Yates the league reinstated Cravens from the reserve/left squad list. According to Keim, Washington placed the safety on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 when he was dealing with family issues and said he preferred to retire and then moved him to the reserve/left squad list on Sept. 18.

While Keim noted it "remains a question" if Cravens will play in 2018, his agent said in December he was cleared to resume playing after suffering from post-concussion syndrome from a concussion he suffered during the 2016 campaign.

Washington would absorb a $1.7 million cap hit if it trades or releases Cravens—who has two years remaining on his deal—before June 1, per Keim.

Washington selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft out of USC, and he showed flashes as a rookie in 11 games with 34 combined tackles, one interception and one sack. Cravens also had nine interceptions in three collegiate seasons with the Trojans as a ball hawk in the secondary.

Despite the nontraditional start to his career after missing his second season, Cravens will be just 23 years old during the 2018 campaign and should have a number of years left in his prime if he stays healthy.

If he remains in Washington and takes the field, he could provide help for a defense that finished a mere 27th in the league in points allowed on its way to a 7-9 record in 2017.