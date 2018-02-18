Adam Rippon to Serve as NBC Correspondent After 2018 Olympics Debut

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Adam Rippon's run at the 2018 Winter Olympics has come to an end after the Team USA star failed to medal in the men's figure skating competition, but fans will still have the opportunity to see him during NBC broadcasts.

Mia Zanzucchi of NBC Olympics noted Rippon will be an NBC correspondent for the remainder of the Olympics.

"With a personality as sparkling as his costumes, Rippon is one of Pyeongchang's breakout stars for both his skating and his story," Zanzucchi wrote.

Rippon became the first openly gay athlete from the United States to medal at the Winter Olympics when he helped win a bronze in the team competition earlier in the week. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to add to his incredible showing in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with another medal.

He posted a score of 259.36 after the free skate Friday night (Saturday morning in Pyeongchang), finishing 10th place in a loaded field that featured all three medalists from 2014. Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu took home the gold medal with a score of 317.85.

After coming close the last two cycles, the 28-year-old finally earned his first opportunity to compete in the Olympics this year following a fourth-place finish in the U.S. nationals.

Rippon was thrust into the national spotlight due to his statements about U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, but he became a fan favorite in South Korea due to his knack for entertaining interviews.

He then lived up to expectations in his Olympic debut, producing a near flawless routine in the free skate of the team event. His 172.98 finished third in his group, narrowly behind Canada's Patrick Chan and Mikhail Kolyada.

"It felt worth the 28-year wait, you know?" he said after winning team bronze, per John Paul Brammer of NBC News.