Lindsey Vonn's 2018 Winter Olympics Schedule: Event Times for TV and Live Stream

Ker Robertson/Getty Images

After a long wait, Lindsey Vonn is finally ready to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The American skier missed the 2014 Sochi Games due to a torn ACL, and she has been forced to wait more than a week to get started in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The long time off seemed to be getting to her:

Fortunately, she is about to get started as she tries to add to her impressive career resume. Vonn qualified for all five Alpine skiing events, but she will only compete in three with the hope of bringing home some gold medals.

Here is a look at her upcoming schedule in South Korea.

Lindsey Vonn Olympic Schedule (via Olympic.org)

Ladies Super-G: Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET (Saturday at 11 a.m. local)

Ladies Downhill: Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET (Monday at 11 a.m. local)

Ladies Combined—Downhill: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. ET (Monday at 11 a.m. local)

Ladies Combined—Slalom: Friday, Feb. 23 at 12:30 a.m. ET (Friday at 2:30 p.m. local)

All events will be shown on NBC. Live stream available at NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Vonn has won one gold and one bronze medal in her Olympic career, which is a great mark for most people but a bit of a disappointment for the 33-year-old.

The skier has won four overall World Cup championships to go with 81 event titles, making her one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport.

Unfortunately, things haven't quite gone as smoothly in the Winter Olympics.

Vonn qualified for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at just 17 years old, returning four years later in the 2006 Turin Games. Despite competing in six events over this stretch, she failed to earn a spot on the medal stand. She finally earned a gold in 2010 in the downhill, as well as a bronze in the super-G, but she did not finish the other three events.

Although she seems to be unstoppable in the World Cup, she only has one win and one bronze in 11 career events. Missing out on the 2014 Sochi Olympics only added more disappointment for the immensely talented competitor.

However, she is confident this year will be a chance to add some more medals to her trophy case.

"In 2010, I was a much healthier athlete," Vonn said, per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. "But in 2018, I'm a much stronger athlete, not just physically but mostly mentally. I've overcome a lot. I know what I'm capable of, and I think I know how to handle myself better than I did."

Vonn's best event is the downhill, although she has a chance to medal in all three of her disciplines.

Still, there will be legitimate competition in each race from Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein, Italy's Sofia Goggia and USA teammate Mikaela Shiffrin among others.