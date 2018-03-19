Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names for Your 2018 MLB League

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

There aren't many better feelings in the world than creating the perfect name for your fantasy baseball team.

Sure, the ultimate goal in any fantasy sport is to embarrass your competition. But these games are also supposed to be fun. Picking the right name for your franchise will give you a good feeling as the draft gets going, putting you in a much better head space to avoid making bad picks.

It can also be difficult to think of the right name for your team. You may have an idea that doesn't quite come together, causing you mass panic and hours of agony trying to figure out a thesis statement for what riches await in fantasy baseball during the 2018 season.

To help you avoid some of that stress, here are some of the best names to use for your team so all you have to focus on is the draft.

Player Puns

Shohei The Money

Forgot About Trea

Goldschmidt Happens

Mookie Monster

Sippin' on Gin Andrus

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Since Shohei Ohtani is going to be one of the most-talked about big leaguers this season, it makes sense to leadoff any discussion of best fantasy team names with the Los Angeles Angels rookie.

It's also an ironic line since Ohtani had to settle for a deal worth up to $2.315 million—the maximum slot money remaining in the Angels' international bonus pool. ESPN's Buster Olney previously noted the Japanese star could have received a deal up to $200 million if he was a traditional free agent.



Forgot About Trea could be an apt description of how fantasy players felt about Trea Turner in the middle of last season. The Washington Nationals shortstop had two stints on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury and fractured wrist after being hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop.

Mookie Monster has the most layers of any player-based team name. It's an obvious play on the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. It also works on another level because Mookie Betts' home games are played at Fenway Park, where the Green Monster is its signature feature.

Pop-Culture Puns

Wrigley Blue Ivy

The Duda Abides

Saw it on Reddick

Super Benintendi Chalmers

Maeda's Family Reunion/A Maeda Halloween/A Maeda Christmas

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The first name is a proper tribute to our future queen Blue Ivy Carter, who is the only person in the world who can get away with shutting down Beyonce's applause.

Lucas Duda is taking over for Eric Hosmer at first base with the Kansas City Royals. The best thing he ever provided to the sport of baseball is a last name that led to the creation of "The Duda Abides" fantasy team name.

It's a yearly reminder that we need to properly appreciate the classic Coen brothers comedy, The Big Lebowski, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Sticking with movies, though not nearly up to the level of The Big Lebowski, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda is blessed with a last name similar to Tyler Perry's wildly popular Madea character, who has had seven different movies with her name in it.



That puts Maeda in the position to have his name used as a fantasy pun in more ways than virtually any other player in Major League Baseball.

Of all the names on this list, though, Super Benintendi Chalmers takes the top prize by virtue of being a play on one of the best lines Ralph Wiggum has ever said on The Simpsons.