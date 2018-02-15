Olympic Hockey Schedule 2018: Live Stream for All of Friday's Games

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Olympic men's hockey tournament featured some unexpected twists during the first set of games in pool play, especially in Group B.

Slovenia, who knocked off the United States in overtime Wednesday, is looking to throw another wrench in the competition with a win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who entered as the gold-medal favorite.

In Group C, two of the other picks to win the tournament should continue their dominance ahead of their meeting.

The Canadian men also take the ice for the second time during Friday's busy slate of matches that also features a playoff-round game on the women's side.

Friday Olympic Ice Hockey Schedule

Men's Group B: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (2:40 a.m. ET)

Men's Group C: Finland vs. Norway (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Group C: Sweden vs. Germany (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Group A: Czech Republic vs. Canada (10:10 p.m. ET; game occurs on Saturday, February 17, in Pyeongchang, South Korea)

Women's Quarterfinals: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Switzerland (10:10 p.m. ET; game occurs on Saturday, February 17, in Pyeongchang)

Can Underdog Slovenia Win Again?

Slovenia caught the world's attention Wednesday with a 3-2 overtime victory over the United States, which served as one of the biggest shocks of the Olympics.

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Jan Mursak scored the game-winning goal to put Slovenia in the win column in Group B.

On Friday, the task becomes greater for Slovenia, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia on the schedule.

Harry How/Getty Images

Slaying a second straight beast was already going to be a difficult task, but to make the challenge even more difficult, the Russians enter Friday with plenty of motivation to correct their mistakes following a 3-2 defeat to Slovakia.

The key for Slovenia is to use the confidence gained from the third period and overtime against the U.S. to play a hard first period against the Russians.

If Slovenia hangs with the Olympic Athletes from Russia for the opening 20 minutes, it could set the tone for the contest and open the door for the Cinderella team to earn its second victory of the tournament.

However, there is a possibility the Russians, who are led by former NHL stars Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, take their frustration out on Slovenia and blow the underdogs away.

For the sake of neutrals, the hope is Slovenia can at least hang for the majority of the contest.

Finland, Sweden Looking to Continue Group C Dominance

Finland and Sweden wasted little time making statements in their respective Group C openers.

The Finns took care of business with a 5-2 win over Germany, while Sweden blasted Norway 4-0 Thursday morning.

Expect similar results from the duo Friday ahead of their clash with each other to conclude group action Sunday.

Eeli Tolvanen was the star in the opener for Finland, as he scored once and provided three assists for his teammates in a game in which five Finns found the back of the net.

Look for Finland to clean up its defense against Norway after conceding two goals on 24 shots against Germany.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A solid defensive performance against their northern European rivals would help the Finns' goal differential in case they need to use a tiebreaker to get a higher seed in the elimination round.

Sweden played a near perfect game against Norway, as it held its opponent to 17 shots in a shutout victory.

The Swedes' goals were scored by different athletes, with Dennis Everberg being the only player to record more than one point.

Sweden should wreak havoc on Germany's defense as they assert their dominance and search for the best position possible in the elimination round.

Both Sweden and Finland could benefit from the mess created in Group B by Slovakia and Slovenia's victories, as each team might end up with a bye into the quarterfinals no matter what the result of their head-to-head showdown is.

