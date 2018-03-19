Bret Hart's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 8

Gallo Images/Getty Images

Shawn Michaels might be nicknamed Mr. WrestleMania, but Bret Hart was the star who first carried the flag for WWE when Hulk Hogan started to slowly phase himself out of the company in the mid-1990s.

Hart main-evented WrestleManias IX, X and XII and combined with Stone Cold Steve Austin to deliver a classic at WrestleMania 13. Before that, he was a fixture on the midcard with tag team partner Jim Neidhart.

Despite his abrupt exit from WWE in 1997, Hart still made 11 straight appearances at WrestleMania dating back to 1987. During that time, he created a number of memorable moments at The Showcase of the Immortals.