Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Updated Tally, Predicting Winners for Wednesday Night

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As we enter Wednesday's Olympic events, it's important to take a moment to recognize once again what Shaun White did on Tuesday, securing his third gold medal in the men's half-pipe after a mesmerizing final run.

White has secured his legacy as one of the greatest winter Olympians in history and arguably the best male snowboarder to ever compete. In what was an exciting performance from White, the same can be expected on Wednesday (Thursday morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea) in terms of anticipation as the curling, figure skating and hockey matches are all can't-miss events.

Luckily, we got you covered.

Here's the rundown of the schedule so you don't miss a second of the action:

NBC Sports Network

8:30 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET (Live): Figure skating (pairs' free skate)

10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (Live): Women's hockey: United States vs. Canada

12:30 a.m.-2:40 a.m. ET: Women's curling: United States vs. Great Britain

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET: Women's curling: United States vs. Japan

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (Live): Men's hockey: Finland vs. Germany

Wednesday's Picks

Figure skating (pairs' free skate)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Wednesday's free skate will feature some of the best skating duos in the world, including the Russians, Canadians and Chinese.

While the Russians are, for good reason, favorites each Olympic Games, this year's Canadian and Chinese pairs have combined to take home the last three world championships. One important tidbit to remember, however, is that Sochi gold medalists Tatiana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov (Russia) are not competing this season, leaving the door wide open for other skaters to taste gold.

Look for the Canadian pairing of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro to outperform the competition in the free skate.

Men's hockey: Finland vs. Germany

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

There is no easy match in Group C, making this a must-win game for both sides.

Germany needs a victory against Finland, otherwise they'll be left with no choice but to go all out against Sweden if they are to have any chance of clinching a first-round bye in the knockout round.

Finland just needs to play its brand of hockey. As the younger, more talented side, Finland should be able to control the pace of the game and keep the puck away from the Germans.

Look for Finland to cruise to an easy three-goal victory and take the advantage in group play.

Women's hockey: United States vs. Canada

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Let's stick with hockey, shall we?

When it comes to hockey, it's impossible not to mention the Canadians, particularly in the women's division. Coming into their matchup against the Americans riding a 22-game Olympic winning streak, they should be seen as the favorite.

Think again.

After undergoing a roster facelift after the Sochi Games, including a new head coach, this Canadian side is in a state of uncertainty and won't be able to lean on its reputation against a hungry United States side that just blasted through Finland in a 3-1 victory, followed by a 5-0 win over the Olympic Athletes of Russia on Tuesday.

It's not a wise move to count out this Canadian team, but it's safe to say the United States have the upper hand this team around and should be able to squeeze out a 3-1 victory.