Terry Francona's Father and Ex-MLB Outfielder Tito Dies at Age 84
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Tito Francona, father of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, died on Tuesday at the age of 84.
It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Tribe great John Patsy "Tito" Francona, father of our current manager Terry Francona. Our thoughts are with the entire Francona family during this time.
Francona played 15 MLB seasons with nine different teams from 1956-70. He spent the bulk of his career with the Indians from 1959-64, finishing fifth in AL MVP voting in 1959 and earning an All-Star selection in 1961.
Prior to making his MLB debut, Francona served two years in the military as a member of the United States Army. He tied for second in 1956 AL Rookie of the Year voting, losing the award to Chicago White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio.
Francona hit .272/.343/.403 playing primarily first base and left field in his career.
