Terry Francona's Father and Ex-MLB Outfielder Tito Dies at Age 84

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Tito Francona, father of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

The Indians announced the news on Twitter:

Francona played 15 MLB seasons with nine different teams from 1956-70. He spent the bulk of his career with the Indians from 1959-64, finishing fifth in AL MVP voting in 1959 and earning an All-Star selection in 1961.

Prior to making his MLB debut, Francona served two years in the military as a member of the United States Army. He tied for second in 1956 AL Rookie of the Year voting, losing the award to Chicago White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio.

Francona hit .272/.343/.403 playing primarily first base and left field in his career.