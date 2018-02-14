Warren Sapp Served with Battery Lawsuit by Man Pretending to Be Fan

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was served with a court summons to appear for a lawsuit filed by a woman who says he injured her at a 2015 Super Bowl party.

According to TMZ Sports, the man who served Sapp acted as a fan by initially asking to take a picture with the former NFL star before formally handing him the summons.

In January 2017, actress Paula Trickey filed a lawsuit against Sapp that said he knocked her down while trying to evade security at an ESPN party during Super Bowl weekend. Trickey said Sapp showed a "negligent use of force or body kinetics" and was "intoxicated and unruly beyond social norm."

Trickey said she suffered permanent injuries as a result of the event.

Sapp responded to the lawsuit on Twitter and said he wasn't at the party in question:

TMZ Sports reported Trickey's attorneys had tried unsuccessfully to serve Sapp for at least a year.

Sapp is also connected to a separate lawsuit filed by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor. Cantor said Sapp was among the on-air talent who sexually harassed her during her time with the company as a wardrobe stylist. The lawsuit went forward in January after the parties declined to negotiate a settlement.