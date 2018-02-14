Shaun White Hints at Competing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Skateboarding

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

One day after capturing his third career Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe, Shaun White is teasing a potential appearance at the 2020 Games in Tokyo as a skateboarder.

"It would mean the world to me to compete in skating," White said, per Rick Maese of the Washington Post. "It’d be great."

Even though White's greatest fame has come on a snowboard, he's been a prominent figure in the skateboarding world. The Flying Tomato has won five X Games medals as a skateboarder, including golds in 2007 and 2011.

The International Olympic Committee voted in August 2016 to include skateboarding as an Olympic sport for the first time ever.

White won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in the men's halfpipe with a score of 97.75 on his final run, pushing him just past Japan's Ayumu Hirano at 95.25. The 31-year-old holds the record for most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder, previously winning in the halfpipe in 2006 and 2010.