Olympic 2018 Results: How to View Live Updates for Thursday Medal Tally

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympcis are in full swing, with more medals up for grabs on Thursday in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, luge, snowboarding and speedskating.

Here's a look at the current medal tally:

For the full medal breakdown, visit Olympics.org.

Here are some of Thursday's events to keep an eye on.

Men's 10,000m Speedskating

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands will start in the final heat of the men's 10,000 metres, as the legendary skater attempts to add another gold medal to his tally.

The Dutchman won silver in Sochi four years ago in this event, finishing well behind Jorrit Bergsma. The entire podium was Dutch, with Bob de Jong taking the bronze.

As shared by Devin Heroux of CBC, Kramer is in fine form and has already won a gold medal during these Games:

But the 31-year-old will face stiff competition on Thursday. Not only will Bergsma skate before he does, Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen―who was born in the Netherlands and previously competed for the Dutch―will also take part as the current world-record holder.

Bloemen won the silver medal in the 5,000 metres in thrilling fashion, and he should also be a top contender on Thursday.

Men's 20km Biathlon

France's Martin Fourcade bounced back from his poor showing in the sprint to win the men's biathlon pursuit, and he'll enter the individual event as the clear favourite to add to his impressive medal tally.

Fourcade is one of the most dominant athletes in the world, with 70 World Cup victories on his resume, and he's the defending champion in this event:

The 29-year-old has already shown he can cope with the longer distance, and his shooting was on point on Monday, leading him to the win.

It didn't hurt that main rival Johannes Thingnes Boe endured another disappointing race, and the Norwegian's form appears to be off at the worst possible time.