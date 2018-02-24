Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Live-Stream Schedule to Watch and Follow Event

Franck Fife/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics will come to an end Sunday with the closing ceremony from Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

More than 100 gold medals will have been handed out across numerous disciplines in 15 different sports since the opening ceremony was held Feb. 9. Norway is going to finish atop the medal table with 38 heading into the final day of competition, while the United States' athletes captured 23 total medals so far.

Along with the athletic achievements by stars from around the globe, the Games also served as an opportunity for South Korea to pave the way for an improved relationship with neighbor North Korea. The countries combined for a joint women's hockey team during the international event.

Let's check out all of the important details for the closing ceremony, which will air on tape delay in the U.S. so NBC can show it in prime time.

Viewing Information

Live Coverage

When: Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Olympics

TV Coverage (Tape Delay)

When: Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Event Preview

Sean Haffey/Associated Press

An Olympics closing ceremony usually paints an optimistic picture of the future with a heavy emphasis on the host nation's local customs.

All signs point to something similar in South Korea after a peaceful Games that began with questions about security given the lingering tensions with North Korea.

Tamar Herman of Billboard reported the event's musical acts will be headlined by K-Pop performers, including CL and the boy band EXO.

The show will also include the anthems of Greece (home of the Olympics), South Korea (2018 host), China (2022 host) and the official Olympic hymn.

As a whole, the ceremony will be conducted under the title "The Next Wave." The Pyeongchang 2018 official website notes it "will incorporate music, dance and art, will be somewhat interactive, allowing spectators to both get involved and stay warm."

Finally, the Games officially come to a close when they extinguish the Olympic flame.