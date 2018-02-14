Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Every Winner from Wednesday Morning Events

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

It was a relatively quiet night in Pyeongchang, South Korea, following the men's snowboarding halfpipe, as just three other events ended with medals.

That didn't stop Germany from adding to their gold-medal lead, though.

With top honors in luge doubles and Nordic combined, they have now run their gold-medal total to seven midway through the 2018 Games.

The second-place country—the Netherlands—did their best to keep pace, adding a fifth gold from the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event.

Before we dive into the full details of those three events, let's take a look at the current medal standings:



Medal Count

Luge: Doubles

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Germany was expected to stand atop the podium in doubles luge.

Just not with this team.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken dominated the World Cup season, winning nine of the 12 events for a commanding 252-point lead over fellow countrymen Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt.

However, it was the Tobys who took home Olympic gold, edging out the Austrian team of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler by 0.088 seconds.

Eggert and Benecken settled for bronze at 0.29 seconds off the lead.

"The Tobys have a history of holding onto their speed, keeping it kind of in waiting until it's time to perform," USA Luge's Matt Mortensen told Tim Reynolds of Yahoo. "I don't think that Toni and Sascha had a bad competition. I just think the Tobys probably came with a better setup for today."

While their win may have been a surprise, Wendl and Arlt are no strangers to Olympic success.

The pair won gold during the 2014 Games when Germany swept the four luge events.

Nordic Combined: Normal Hill/10-kilometer

Eric Frenzel (Germany)

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Sitting in fifth place after the ski jumping stage of the Nordic combined, Eric Frenzel overcame a 38-second deficit in the cross-country portion to take home gold.

The 29-year-old is eighth in the World Cup standings, with silver-medal winner Akito Watabe entering these Games as the world No. 1 in the event.

Those two also finished first and second on the podium during the 2014 Games, as Frenzel was able to defend his gold medal.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com): "Frenzel became the third athlete to successfully defend his Olympic title in the event after Ulrich Wehling and Johan Groettumsbraten."

Austria's Franz-Josef Rehrl was the surprise winner of the ski jumping portion with a jump of 112 meters, but his 15-second head start quickly disappeared and he finished a distant 13th overall.

The best U.S. finish belonged to Bryan Fletcher in 17th.

Speed Skating: Women's 1000 meters

Jorien ter Mors (Netherlands)

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The Netherlands remains perfect in speed skating with a win in the women's 1,000 meters, as they've now won each of the five events that have been run.

It was Jorien ter Mors who earned the gold this time, ending on a high note in what was a tough season that included back and knee problems, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The reigning gold-medal winner in the 1,500, Ter Mors failed to qualify for that event and turned her focus to the 1,000.

In the end, she was able to overcome the heavily favored Japanese duo of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi, setting an Olympic record in the process.

"With four medal favorites still to go, her time of 1 minute, 13.56 seconds could have stopped many challengers in their tracks. It beat the high-altitude Olympic mark that Chris Witty set to win at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games by 0.27 seconds," the AP reported.

Ter Mors will compete in the short-track 1,500-meter event Saturday as she looks to add another medal to her collection.

Results courtesy of NBCOlympics.com.