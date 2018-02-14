FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero Star in TOTW 22

TF-Images/Getty Images

FIFA 18's Team of the Week 22 will feature a 96-rated Cristiano Ronaldo card after his hat-trick against Real Sociedad when EA Sports releases its latest batch of Ultimate Team upgrades on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero will also receive a 93 rating after he bagged four goals against Leicester City, while Roberto Firmino has an 87-rated card after he produced a goal and an assist in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

There's more Premier League quality to be found in defenders Florian Lejeune, who helped Newcastle United record a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Manchester United, and Jan Vertonghen, who did the same as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal by the same scoreline.

Federico Bernardeschi and Piotr Zielinski add a sprinkling of Serie A presence for good measure, after they respectively scored in Juventus' 2-0 win over Fiorentina and grabbed an assist in Napoli's 4-1 win over Lazio.

EA Sports released the team on their official Twitter account:

TOTW 22 cards will be available in packs for one week from 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

By his standards, Ronaldo has been fairly poor in La Liga for much of the season until he recently rediscovered his scoring touch, and he put it to use on Saturday as Real Madrid dispatched Real Sociedad 5-2.

A searching cross set up Lucas Vazquez inside the first minute to open the scoring for Los Blancos, and he converted Marcelo's cross from close range for his first.

He crashed home a towering header for his brace and pounced on a rebound off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli for his third to mark his return to form:

OptaJose hailed his achievement:

Ronaldo is already a must-have for any players with a La Liga-themed attack, and his new card will only cement that further with staggering ratings of 96 for shooting, 93 for dribbling and 92 for pace.

If that wasn't enough, his passing has gone up four points from his base card to 86, and the same leap takes his physical stat to 84.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is the in-form player in world football and he continued his incredible goalscoring run with a four-goal haul against Leicester as Manchester City won 5-1.

The striker was twice assisted by Kevin De Bruyne to net his first two goals with clinical finishing, and he capitalised on a mistake by Kasper Schmeichel to seal his hat-trick with a deft lob over the goalkeeper.

Aguero sealed his fourth with a rocket from the edge of the area that crashed home off the crossbar.

Squawka Football revealed the numbers behind his performance:

Naturally, the Argentinian has earned his fourth in-form of the season.

The forward's stats have all crept up again from his 91-rated TOTW 18 card, with his 94 for shooting the pinnacle ahead of 93 for dribbling and 91 for pace.

His passing increase has seen him rise to 84 in the category, which will make him better equipped to take part in build-ups, and his physical rating has surpassed the 80 mark to 81.

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Firmino put in a superb showing against the Saints along with Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilian finished off the Egyptian's ball during a counter-attack to open the scoring, his 20th goal of the campaign in all competitions, before turning provider for Salah with a sumptuous backheel.

Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott was impressed:

While he may not be quite as spectacular as Ronaldo or Aguero, Firmino is a superb option in his own right as a well-rounded forward.

His 91 for dribbling is the highlight of his 87-rated card, but 88 for shooting and 86 for passing also make him a real threat up front.

Firmino's base card is let down by his 77-rated pace, but with a much healthier 83 on his latest in-form, his speed is no longer a weakness.