Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Top Scores from Wednesday's Early Events

Eric Frenzel, of Germany, celebrates after winning the the gold medal after the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Germany's defending Olympic champions were dominant during a weather-shortened schedule on Wednesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A pair of winners from the 2014 Sochi Games in luge and Nordic combined repeated as gold-medal winners in the two outdoor events that weren't postponed due to poor conditions.

The women's slalom in alpine skiing and women's 15-kilometer individual race in biathlon were pushed back to a later date due to high winds in the mountains outside Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Meanwhile indoors on the speed skating oval, the Dutch continued their dominance with their fifth gold in five events.

While Germany and the Netherlands were the big winners at the top of the podium, Japan had a successful day with three medals to add to Ayumu Hirano's silver in the men's halfpipe from Tuesday night.

        

Medal Count

        

Luge

Men's Doubles

Gold: Tobias Arlt/Tobias Wendl (Germany) 

Silver: Peter Penz/Georg Fischler (Austria)

Bronze: Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken (Germany)

Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl broke the track record in Pyeongchang during their gold-medal defense in men's doubles luge.

The first run from the German duo was the record-breaker, as they went down the track in 45.820 seconds.

Arlt and Wendl secured first place with a slide of 45.877 seconds in their second time down the course at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate at the finish as they win gold during the Luge Doubles on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 14, 2018
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Germans earned the second straight repeat in the men's doubles after Austria's Andreas and Wolfgang Linger won in 2006 and 2010.

Germany leads all nations with seven golds and 12 overall medals, and it has recorded a medal of each kind in luge, including the bronze won by Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken on Wednesday.

The silver captured by Peter Penz and Georg Fischler was the fourth medal won by Austria in Pyeongchang.

       

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10-kilometer

Gold: Eric Frenzel (Germany)

Silver: Akito Watabe (Japan)

Bronze: Lukas Klapfer (Austria)

Eric Frenzel took home his second gold in one of the most physically demanding events of the Winter Olympics, as he beat out Japan's Akito Watabe for first place in the opening Nordic combined event.

The event includes one jump off the ski jumping normal hill and a 10-kilometer cross-country skiing race.

Gold medallist Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts on the podium following the nordic combined men's individual normal hill NH/10km final at the Alpensia cross country centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14 , 2018 in Pyeongchang.
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

In the 10-kilometer race, Frenzel bested Watabe by 4.8 seconds to earn Germany's sixth gold of the Olympics.

The one-two finish from Frenzel and Watabe replicated the final results in the event from four years ago.

Lukas Klapfer, who was fourth after the ski jumping portion, finished third in the 10-kilometer race behind Frenzel and Watabe for Austria's first medal in the event since 2006.

          

Speedskating

Women's 1,000 Meters

Gold: Jorien ter Mors (Netherlands)

Silver: Nao Kodaira (Japan)

Bronze: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Another day, another Dutch victory at Gangneung Oval.

Jorien ter Mors became the latest Olympic champion from the Netherlands in speedskating, as she set an Olympic record in the women's 1,000 meters.

Ter Mors experienced a nervous wait after putting down her time of 1 minute, 13.56 seconds, in the 12th of 16 heats.

Netherlands' Jorien Ter Mors reacts in the women's 1,000m speed skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Oval in Gangneung on February 14, 2018.
ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

The Japanese duo of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi came close to knocking off Ter Mors and setting their own Olympic records, as the difference between the three medalists was four-tenths of a second.

American Brittany Bowe, who skated alongside Ter Mors in Heat 12, was within a second of the champion, but she placed just outside the medal positions in fourth.

Ter Mors became the fifth individual to win a gold for the Netherlands in speedskating, as she joined Kjeld Nuis, Ireen Wust, Sven Kramer and Carlijn Achtereekte.

       

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

