Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United: FA Cup Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

The FA Cup is surely Manchester United's best chance of claiming some silverware in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Premier League is effectively gone with leaders Manchester City 16 points clear, and although United should get past Sevilla in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, they arguably lack the quality to go all the way.

Jose Mourinho's side can reach the last eight of the FA Cup by beating Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but the John Smith's Stadium is not an easy place to go, as United discovered earlier this term.

Read on for a preview of the fifth-round clash, along with viewing details and scheduling information.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, Fox Sports Go

Preview

David Wagner's Terriers ended a rotten run of form in the Premier League with a 4-1 defeat of Bournemouth on Sunday.

Before the defeat of the Cherries, Huddersfield had lost five on the bounce in the league and gone eight games without a win.

They moved through to the fifth round of the world's oldest football competition thanks to a 4-1 defeat of Championship side Birmingham City in a fourth-round replay.

United, meanwhile, thrashed Yeovil Town in the last round and beat Huddersfield in the Premier League on February 3.



However, they were beaten at the John Smith's Stadium in October and go into Saturday's clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

After the loss to the Magpies, Mourinho bemoaned his side's lack of quality in front of goal, per BBC Sport:

The Red Devils can't afford to be similarly wasteful against Huddersfield, and given the calibre in their squad, Mourinho should be confident his side can rediscover their scoring touch.

Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have all been impressive in attack at times this season.

If they can find their best form against Huddersfield, United should have no problem booking their spot in the next round.

However, early frustrations for the visitors on Saturday evening could set up the best chance for a Huddersfield victory.

United will be desperate for an early goal to calm the nerves after their struggles against Newcastle, and if Huddersfield can deny them that luxury, they could establish an edge in the encounter.