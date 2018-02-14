US Olympic Speedskating 2018: Updated Team Schedule and Top Performers

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

It has been eight years since the United States won an Olympic medal in speedskating.

At the 2010 Games in Vancouver, the U.S. team returned home with an impressive four-medal haul, comprising one gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Four years previously in Turin, it topped the speedskating medal table after winning three golds, three silvers and a bronze.

However, at Sochi 2014, Team USA finished the Games empty handed, and it will be desperate to get back on the board at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Dutch have dominated proceedings so far in South Korea, but there are still plenty of speedskating events remaining.

Here is the updated schedule:

Thursday, February 15

Men's 10,000-meters (6 a.m. ET)

Friday, February 16

Women's 5,000-meters (6 a.m. ET)

Sunday, February 18

Men's pursuit quarterfinals (6 a.m. ET)

Women's 500-meters (6:56 a.m. ET)

Monday, February 19

Women's pursuit quarterfinals (6 a.m. ET)

Men's 500-meters (6:53 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 21

Men's and women's team pursuit (6 a.m. ET; women's final at 7:58 a.m. ET, men's final at 8:17 a.m. ET)

Friday, February 23

Men's 1,000-meters (5 a.m. ET)

Saturday, February 24

Men's and women's mass start (6 a.m. ET; women's final at 7:30 a.m. ET, men's final at 8 a.m. ET)

The women's 500-meters event on Sunday is arguably the United States' best remaining opportunity for an individual medal in the speedskating.

Both Brittany Bowe and Heather Bergsma should be confident of a podium place, although Japan's Nao Kodaira and South Korea's two-time defending champion Lee Sang-hwa will both be tough to top.

It could come down to a battle between Bowe, 29, and the 28-year-old Bergsma for the bronze medal, and the former has shown better form so far at Pyeongchang 2018.

In Wednesday's 1,000-meters, Bowe was just pushed out of the medals, finishing fourth with a time of one minute, 14.36 seconds behind Jorien ter Mors, Kodaira and Japan's Miho Takagi. A run of 1:15.15 saw Bergsma finish eighth.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the 1,500-meters, Bowe finished fifth ahead of eighth-placed Bergsma.

Both have the quality to push for a medal in the 500-meters, and it would be a brilliant result were both to end up on the podium. However, that may depend on a mistake or two from the favorites.

The best result so far for the American men in the speedskating was Joey Mantia's eighth-place finish in the 1,500-meters.

It was a 14-place improvement for the 32-year-old from his 22nd in the same event at Sochi 2014, and he will have another chance to win a medal in the 1,000-meters on Friday, Feb. 23.

Mantia finished 15th in the 1,000-meters four years ago in Russia, so he will be looking for a similar improvement if he is to medal, while veteran champion Shani Davis will also be in action for the U.S.