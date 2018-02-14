Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Side 'Have Everything,' Says Frank Lampard

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Former England and Chelsea star Frank Lampard has hailed Manchester City as a side who "have everything" following the Sky Blues' 4-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 win over Basel on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan netted twice against the Swiss outfit, with Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero also scoring at St. Jakob-Park.

It means City have one foot in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, and Lampard indicated there are few better sides in the world than the Premier League leaders, per BT Sport (via MailOnline's Tom Farmery):

"[It was] very comfortable. As it stands, this team has everything. They have style on the ball, a lot of possession in the game, the desire to win the ball back, which takes energy and hard work, and the overall attitude to how they approach games at the minute that is second to none in probably world club football."

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the victory that although the tie is not "already done" his side are "almost there" in qualifying for the quarter-finals. Per Jonathan Smith of ESPN.co.uk, the Spanish manager added:

"It's an amazing result...We were clinical today and that's so important in this competition. Overall, I'm delighted. It's so important [to win well]. Of course we will be focussed on Basel but with the result [and] Arsenal and Chelsea [upcoming] it will be so important to focus on them and take another step to the Premier League."

City have the Premier League title all but wrapped up as they are 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United in the English top flight.

They are also in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Arsenal, and can book their place in the last eight of the FA Cup by beating Wigan Athletic on Monday.

City's chances of winning the quadruple in 2017-18 remain alive, and they only reaffirmed their credentials by thrashing Basel away from home.

Basel were always likely to struggle against City given they are arguably the weakest side left in the competition.

However, they still posed a threat to the Sky Blues given they had picked up four victories in the group stage, including a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's United at St. Jakob-Park.

City wasted no time in asserting their dominance on Tuesday, though, and were 3-0 ahead at half-time.

It would require one of the most shocking turnarounds in Champions League history in the second leg for City to be denied a spot in only their second-ever quarter-final.