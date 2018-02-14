Olympic Speedskating Schedule 2018: TV, Live Stream Info for Men's 10,000m

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sven Kramer will try to paint the speedskating medal podium orange once again on Thursday in the men's 10,000 meters.

The three-time champion in the men's 5,000 meters is attempting to add to his collection of Olympic medals with a gold in the longest event of the Olympic program.

Kramer isn't the only Dutchman expected to be in contention for gold, as Jorrit Bergsma is seen as one of the other favorites.

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen, who is the current world record holder in the event, is also expected to have a say in who steps on the podium following the conclusion of Thursday's competition in Pyeongchang.

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Shown on delay during broadcast window starting at 9:30 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Kramer Hungry for Gold in Distance Event

Kramer is one of the most decorated Winter Olympians of all time, but there is one medal that has eluded him throughout his career.

The eight-time Olympic medalist came up short in his quest for the gold in the 10,000 meters in Sochi and faces stiff competition to record his fifth career speedskating win at the Olympics.

The 31-year-old is going up against the world record holder in Bloemen and the current Olympic record holder in Bergsma.

John Locher/Associated Press

Kramer told Reuters' Simon Jennings that his chase for glory in the 10,000 meters hasn't been easy and that the victory would mean a lot to him.

"I think it's not a secret that it's really important to me," Kramer said. "It's really, really difficult. I've won a lot at the Olympics but I've lost a lot as well."

The dominant Dutchman enters Thursday as the two-time defending world champion in the 10,000 meters, but he has a checkered history in the event on the sport's biggest stage with a second-place finish in Sochi, a seventh-place mark in Turin and a disqualification from Vancouver.

If he wins the coveted gold in the 10,000 meters, Kramer would become the sixth event champion from the Netherlands in speedskating in South Korea and the eighth Dutch athlete to earn a medal in the sport.

Bloemen Trying to End Dutch Dominance

Bloemen is the athlete with the best chance to become the first non-Dutch athlete to claim speedskating glory in Pyeongchang.

Although the 31-year-old represents Canada, he was born in the Netherlands, but after failing to find his way in the Dutch program, Bloemen became a Canadian citizen.

Bloemen was able to make the switch to Canada because his father was born in New Brunswick.

Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

In his first Olympics, Bloemen is working on bringing Canada into prominence in the sport, and he's already earned the country's first distance speedskating medal since 1932 with a silver in the 5,000 meters on Sunday.

Now with one medal, Bloemen has the opportunity to achieve more Olympic glory. However, success has not come easy for him in the 10,000, as he's placed second, fourth and sixth at the last three World Championships.

At the very least, Bloemen will contend for a medal, but a spot at the top of the podium may be hard to achieve given how well the Dutch have skated in Pyeongchang.

