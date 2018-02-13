Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Medal Tally for Each Country on Tuesday

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The United States is still looking up at Norway, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany in the medal tracker for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but a legend of the Games captured a historic victory for the Red, White and Blue.

According to NBC Olympics, the gold medal Shaun White won in the men's snowboarding halfpipe was the 100th gold medal in Winter Olympics history for the United States.

It was still just one, though, as Norway continued to pace the field in the race for the most medals in the 2018 Games as the Wednesday events (based on local Pyeongchang time) started:

The United States missed an opportunity to add to its early medal count when the women's slalom was postponed because of weather conditions, per Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who already had her 2018 Olympics debut postponed when the women's giant slalom was rescheduled, is the defending gold medalist in slalom. If she prevails again in the slalom in Pyeongchang, she will become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in the event, per Seth Rubinroit of NBC Olympics.

That meant attention stateside turned to White, who lived up to elevated expectations and took home the third gold medal in his impressive Olympic career while also putting his fourth-place finish in the 2014 Games in the rearview mirror.

The American had his back against the wall, though, as Japan's Ayumu Hirano was sitting in gold-medal position through two of the three runs thanks to the 95.25 he tallied on his second trip through the halfpipe. White rose to the occasion and finished with a massive 97.75 on the final run of the competition, thrilling the spectators with his big air and trademark style:

He caught the attention of other athletes in the process:

White continued the United States' dominance in the snowboarding events after Jamie Anderson (women's slopestyle), Red Gerard (men's slopestyle) and Chloe Kim (women's halfpipe) all won gold as well.

Even with the snowboarding performances, Norway is still well clear of the Americans in the medal tracker thanks in large part to the cross-country skiing events.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (gold in men's sprint classic) and Maiken Caspersen Falla (silver women's sprint classic) added to a cross-country medal haul that already included all three in the men's 15-kilometer plus 15-kilometer skiathlon (Simen Hegstad Krueger won gold, Martin Johnsrud Sundby won silver and Hans Christer Holund won bronze).

There are still plenty of medals to hand out, but the rest of the world is chasing Norway in the early going.