Yuto Totsuka Stretchered out of Halfpipe After Crash at 2018 Winter Olympics

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Japan's Yuto Totsuka was taken off the snow on a stretcher following a scary crash during the men's snowboarding halfpipe competition at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that aired live in the United States on Tuesday.

Paul Myerberg of USA Today reported the news, noting Totsuka "went too far beyond the edge of the pipe and hit the lip of the halfpipe before falling roughly 35 feet to the flat bottom, smacking to the snow and lying prone while a piece of his equipment slid down the track."

Myerberg noted this was the Olympic debut for the 16-year-old competitor, who finished in the top three four times during the 2017-18 halfpipe season.

According to Rachel Axon of USA Today, Japan's press officer said Totsuka was taken to the hospital with hip pain but had "no big injury."

While Totsuka's halfpipe experience at the Games ended in disappointment, his Japanese teammate, Ayumu Hirano, captured silver and beat out bronze-medalist Scotty James of Australia.

The entire field was left looking up at legend Shaun White, who won the third Olympic gold medal in his career. According to NBC Olympics, White clinched the 100th gold medal for the United States in Winter Olympics history with his performance.