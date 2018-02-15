Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 7

0 of 5

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Day 7 of the Winter Olympics is marked by redemption stories for Team USA.

For all the talk around Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen represents America's best chance for a medal in men's figure skating. That's why his stumble during the team competition a few days ago set off more than a few alarm bells. Now, heading into one of the Games' signature events, the pressure on Chen is redoubled.

Over on the slopes, snowboard cross is always one of the most exciting events in the Winter Olympics. Lindsey Jacobellis has yet to recover from that fateful fall in 2006. Despite her abiding greatness, the 32-year-old is not an Olympic gold medalist, and this may be her final bite at the proverbial apple.

The storylines are captivating, and these are all the narratives you need to know for Day 7 of the Pyeongchang Games.

To watch live Olympics coverage in real time, go to NBC's Olympics site. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time U.S.