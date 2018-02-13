2018 Olympics Women's Slalom Featuring Mikaela Shiffrin Postponed Due to Weather

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

The weather in Pyeongchang, South Korea, appears to have something against Mikaela Shiffrin.

After the women's giant slalom—which was scheduled for Sunday (based on U.S. ET)—was postponed because of high winds, Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated reported the women's slalom—which was scheduled for Tuesday—was also postponed.

Shiffrin is looking to defend the gold medal she won in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games but will have to wait until Thursday night to do so, per Heather Cox of NBC Sports.

Female Alpine skiers aren't the only ones who have dealt with weather issues at the 2018 Olympics. The United States Ski and Snowboard Team announced Saturday the men's downhill was postponed because of weather.

As for the women's slalom postponement, fans will have to wait for Shiffrin's competitive Pyeongchang debut. She won gold in the event in 2014 at the age of 18.

Seth Rubinroit of NBC Olympics noted Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi and proceeded to sweep the ensuing slalom gold medals at the World Championships. According to Rubinroit, Shiffrin could become the first woman to capture back-to-back golds in the slalom.

She will have to deal with both a challenging field and potential fatigue, as the women's giant slalom is scheduled for the day before the women's slalom.