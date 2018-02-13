Westminster Dog Show 2018 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Day 2 Recap

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Flynn the Bichon Frise has been named the Best in Show at the 142nd Westminster Dog Show Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

This is the first time since 2001 this breed was able to win top honors in this event.

A Sussex spaniel (sporting), giant schnauzer (working) and a Norfolk terrier (terrier) all earned spots in the final round thanks to wins in their respective group. They joined Monday's winners of the borzoi (hound), pug (toy), Border collie (herding) and eventual winner Bichon Frise (non-sporting).

They were all good dogs, but the judges felt Flynn stood above the rest to take home one of the biggest prizes in the sport.

Best in Show Results

1. Bichon Frise - GCHP CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love

2. Giant Schnauzer - GCH CH Ingebar's Tynan Dances With Wildflowers

There were a lot of new faces among the finalists, with three of the seven final breeds never winning Best in Show.

Only a pug, Bichon Frise and Sussex spaniel had ever taken top honors, and each had only come one time in history.

Ty the giant schnauzer entered this event as the No. 1 ranked canine by Dog News Magazine and seemed to have a good chance of making history with a win. He was named Reserve Best in Show, which is an impressive achievement but just not quite enough to earn the top prize.

That went to Flynn, who beat out thousands of competitors to be the Best in Show.

Fox Sports captured the winning moment for the Bichon Frise:

Ali Rogin of ABC gave her thoughts on the winner:

Biggie the pug earned plenty of fans, as did Bean the Sussex spaniel, but only one dog can win the trophy and Flynn could not be beaten.

Sporting Group

1. Spaniel (Sussex) - GCH CH Kamand's Full Of Beans @ Erinhill

2. Spaniel (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B. - GCH CH Silverhall Strike Force

3.& Spaniel (Clumber) - GCHG CH Clussexx Man Of Steel

4. Wirehaired Pointing Griffon - GCHS CH Whiskeytown Genesee On Tap MH

Sometimes the crowd gets its wish when it comes to picking a winner.

Bean the Sussex spaniel was the fan favorite when he first entered the ring:

His cuteness was apparently enough to win over the judges as well, giving him first place in the sporting group.

The group featured 32 different breeds, including 12 different spaniels, which dominated the event this year while filling each of the top three spots.

However, the Sussex stood above the rest to make it through one of the most competitive groups in the competition.

Working Group

1. Giant Schnauzer - GCH CH Ingebar's Tynan Dances With Wildflowers

2. Akita - GCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth

3. Kuvaszok - GCH CH Ederra's Glacier The Power Of Mo'ne

4. Siberian Husky - GCHS CH Sharin Nick Of Dynasty Rc Kennel

This was a group with a lot of variety, but the judges went with the giant schnauzer for its first-place honor.

The event's Twitter account captured Ty, the eventual winner, earlier in the competition:

He was also excited when he was announced as the winner:

Ty was extremely playful on the main floor and, despite a unique haircut, was the top performer in the group.

The giant schnauzer had only won the group two previous times despite entering the competition in 1930, never winning Best in Show, but this dog was enough to break with recent history.

Terrier Group

1. Norfolk Terrier - GCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket

2. American Staffordshire Terrier - GCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party

3. Lakeland Terrier - Ch Well-Red Clifftops Sweet Calpurnia

4. West Highland White Terrier - GCh Atom De La'Pomme

The terriers had won 46 Best in Show titles entering this event, by far the most of any group. This put high stakes on this battle.

While there were plenty of top competitors, Winston the Norfolk terrier won the day with a flawless trot around the ring.

The Westminster Dog Show account discussed the dog's personality:

Although a Norwich terrier had won this group one year ago, it had been 13 years since a Norfolk terrier took the top spot. The only difference is the ears, but it was enough to separate the two breeds for a long time.

Winston broke the streak and earned himself a spot in the finals.

All results and statistics courtesy of WestminsterKennelClub.org.