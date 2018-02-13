Yu Darvish to Dave Roberts After Picking Cubs: My Main Goal Is to Beat Dodgers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Yu Darvish isn't going to get sentimental when it comes to facing off with his former team.

Upon informing Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts of his intention to sign with the Chicago Cubs, Darvish said to Roberts, "My main goal is to beat the Dodgers," per Josh Frydman of WGN News.



On Tuesday, the four-time All-Star agreed to terms on a six-year deal with the Cubs worth a reported $126 million, per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

"I wish he had gone somewhere in the American League," former teammate Clayton Kershaw said of Darvish's decision, per the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough. "I guess we'll just have to beat him now."

The Cubs succeeded on two fronts by signing Darvish. They strengthened their starting rotation and filled the void left by free agent Jake Arrieta. Chicago also took a key player away from a top competitor. Darvish was 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in nine starts after the Texas Rangers traded him to the Dodgers in July.

The Dodgers and Cubs met in the postseason in each of the last two years, and they could well do so again in 2018. In his most recent power rankings, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Chicago and Los Angeles second and third, respectively, making them the two best teams in the National League.

If the Cubs get revenge on the Dodgers following their defeat in the 2017 National League Championship Series, signing Darvish likely will be a big reason why.