Curling Men's Round-Robin Tuesday Results at Olympics 2018

The men's curling tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics is underway with four teams kicking off the week with a strong start.

The United States, Sweden, Canada and Great Britain all earned victories in the first of 12 sessions on Tuesday (Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea). Each of the 10 teams will face each other once, with a few byes along the way, and the top four squads in the standings will advance to the semifinals.

This means there is a lot of action still to play out in this event, but every match matters as the teams try to bring home a medal.

Session 1 Results (via Olympic.org)

Sweden 9, Denmark 5

Canada 5, Italy 3

USA 11, Korea 7

Great Britain 6, Switzerland 5 (11 ends)

Off: Japan, Norway

Sweden 9, Denmark 5

Sweden went 8-1 in the round robin four years ago before being upset by Great Britain in the semifinals, but it is looking for gold this time around.

The group got its 2018 tournament off to a strong start by picking up multiple points in a few different ends.

Skip Niklas Edin helped the team pick up two points in the second, three in the fifth and then a two-point steal in the sixth.

Devin Heroux of CBC was impressed by the performance:

Denmark tried to fight its way back but couldn't keep up with the talented opponent.

Canada 5, Italy 3

Canada has already secured one curling gold medal in Pyeongchang in mixed doubles, and it is one of the favorites to win in this event as well.

It wasn't easy in the first session, however, with Italy providing serious resistance. The match stayed scoreless through the first three ends with both sides remaining extremely conservative to start the tournament.

Canada finally scored its first point in the fifth end and grabbed two in the eighth, the latter serving as the difference in the match.

Italy needed to steal a point in the 10th end to stay alive but couldn't get on the board after a great final shot from Kevin Koe.

The experienced Koe wasn't at his best in this one for Canada, finishing with just a 75 percent success rate on his draw shots. Fortunately, he came through when it mattered most, doing just enough to help Canada start with a 1-0 record.

United States 11, Korea 7

John Shuster is trying to overcome his struggles as skip for the last two Olympic Games, and he got his team off to a strong start over the hosts in the first match.

Rachel Blount of the Star Tribune discussed Shuster's top shots:

Both teams did a good job of taking advantage of the last rock, with multiple points coming in six of the nine official ends.

The United States was more consistent, however, doing enough to secure the win. Matt Hamilton, who had his problems in the spotlight in mixed doubles with his sister, Becca, was the best on the team with a 93 percent success rate.

More of this could help the USA contend for a medal in this event.

Great Britain 6, Switzerland 5

This was one of the most competitive matches of the day as neither side held more than a one-point lead from start to finish.

Great Britain, the silver medalists from Sochi, went up one heading into the 10th end, but Switzerland matched with one point to force overtime

In the 11th end, the two sides played to an open house before Kyle Smith drew for the win for Great Britain.

The squads seemed extremely evenly matched from start to finish, but Great Britain had the last rock in the first end and played it well enough to have the advantage in the extra frame. This was the difference to come away with an opening win.

All statistics courtesy of Olympic.org.