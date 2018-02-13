Enes Kanter Jokes He's Kobe After Rudy Gobert Calls Him out for Going 1-on-5

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA,PA - FEBRUARY 12 : Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks goes up for the layup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Enes Kanter apparently thinks of himself as Kobe Bryant on the court, although not necessarily for the Black Mamba's positive attributes. 

After the New York Knicks center posted a picture on Twitter Monday of him going 1-on-5 against the 76ers, Jazz star Rudy Gobert called him out, responding, "pass the ball."

Kanter didn't seem embarrassed though, responding with more pictures Tuesday:

It might take more than a misguided shot attempt for the "Turkish Mamba" name to stick.

Kanter did have 17 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, representing his eighth straight double-double and career-high 27th of the season. He is currently averaging 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds in his first season in New York.

Despite the picture, he is even making a better attempt to pass the ball with a career-high 1.5 assists per game.

However, Kobe earned the right to challenge any defense while ranking third in NBA history in points scored. Kanter has a long way to go if he doesn't want to be mocked for being too aggressive on the court.

