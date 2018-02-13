Enes Kanter Jokes He's Kobe After Rudy Gobert Calls Him out for Going 1-on-5

Enes Kanter Jokes He's Kobe After Rudy Gobert Calls Him out for Going 1-on-5February 13, 2018
Enes Kanter apparently thinks of himself as Kobe Bryant on the court, although not necessarily for the Black Mamba's positive attributes.
After the New York Knicks center posted a picture on Twitter Monday of him going 1-on-5 against the 76ers, Jazz star Rudy Gobert called him out, responding, "pass the ball."
Kanter didn't seem embarrassed though, responding with more pictures Tuesday:
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter
I thought I was Kobe 😂👎 https://t.co/TEpwEfwaTY2018-2-13 22:20:27
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter
#TurkishMamba 🐍🇹🇷👎🤣 https://t.co/19NKTgP2Bm2018-2-13 23:01:02
It might take more than a misguided shot attempt for the "Turkish Mamba" name to stick.
Kanter did have 17 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, representing his eighth straight double-double and career-high 27th of the season. He is currently averaging 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds in his first season in New York.
Despite the picture, he is even making a better attempt to pass the ball with a career-high 1.5 assists per game.
However, Kobe earned the right to challenge any defense while ranking third in NBA history in points scored. Kanter has a long way to go if he doesn't want to be mocked for being too aggressive on the court.
Knicks Newcomer Is Getting Up to Speed Without a Practice