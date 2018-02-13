Yankees Rumors: Mike Moustakas Remains in Contact with NY, Remains 'Long Shot'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly in contact with free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, but a signing does not appear imminent.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Tuesday that the two sides "have been in occasional contact in recent days," but sources close to the Yankees told him bringing Moustakas aboard is a "long shot."

According to Heyman, New York is concerned with signing any marquee free agent because of the luxury-tax threshold and the possibility of losing a draft pick. He said the Yankees are more immediately focused on cheaper pitching options, while a source close to the team told him the tepid chances of signing Moustakas have "nothing to do with the player; it's the money."

The report noted New York could pursue infielder Manny Machado next offseason if it remains below the luxury-tax threshold, although it could be interested in a shorter deal with Moustakas.

The 29-year-old third baseman has been on the Kansas City Royals his entire career. He's a two-time All-Star who helped them win the 2015 World Series.

In 2017, Moustakas slashed .272/.314/.521 with a career-high 38 home runs and 85 RBI. That type of power likely would work well with the short porch in right field of Yankee Stadium, and the left-handed slugger would provide balance in a lineup with right-handed power hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.

While Moustakas was responsible for minus-eight defensive runs saved last year, per FanGraphs, he has been a capable fielder in the past. He was plus-14 in the category in 2012 and was in the positives in 2015 and 2016 as well.

Ultimately, Moustakas would add notable power to the left side of the plate for the Yankees. However, the team has concerns about costs as it attempts to build on last season's American League Championship Series appearance.