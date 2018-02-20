Lindsey Vonn Wins Bronze Medal in Downhill at 2018 Olympics

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn added another bronze medal to her trophy case on Day 12 of the 2018 Winter Olympics with a third-place finish in the ladies' downhill.

Sofia Goggia of Italy took home the gold medal with a time of 1:39.22, which was 0.47 seconds ahead of Vonn, via Olympic.org. Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel earned the silver medal.

The American finished in sixth place in the super-G last week and followed it up with a quality showing in her specialty of downhill. With her third-place showing, Vonn becomes the oldest female Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing history.

Bill Pennington of the New York Times broke down Vonn's run:

As Michael Eaves of ESPN noted, Vonn appeared happy for the eventual gold-medal winner:

"I'm proud of my performance," she said on the NBC broadcast after her run, via Sports Illustrated.

Vonn has been one of the best alpine skiers in the history of the sport, winning 81 World Cup events with four overall titles. Unfortunately, that level of success didn't carry over into the Olympics.

The 33-year-old first competed in the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City when she was 17, following it up with appearances in Torino, Italy, in 2006, Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 and now Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018. She missed the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, due to a torn ACL.

Vonn won a gold medal in downhill and a bronze in super-G at the 2010 Olympics, but she failed to medal in 2002 or 2006. She believed the 2018 Games were her chance to put a cap on her Olympic career.

"I want to end on a high note," she said prior to the opening ceremony, per Simon Evans of Reuters. "I really want to put an exclamation point on my career. It took me until my third Olympics how to figure out how to deal with the pressure."

She also discussed her preparation for this event Tuesday on Twitter:

While Vonn should be thrilled to add another medal to her resume, she likely was hoping for gold in the downhill.

Vonn will have one more attempt at a gold medal in the women's combined event beginning Thursday in Pyeongchang.