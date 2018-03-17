Edge and Christian's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 7

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

When reflecting on the history of WrestleMania, Edge and Christian aren't among the first names that come to mind. However, the pair are responsible for some of the best moments of the past two decades at WWE's biggest pay-per-view.

Edge in particular is an example of how a wrestler can use WrestleMania as a springboard to bigger and better things. He and Christian were involved in a pair of excellent tag team matches, which undoubtedly helped lay the groundwork for their successful singles careers.

For example, Edge and Christian won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 2000. Four years later, Christian beat Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, and five years later, Edge won the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match.

Were it not for injuries to both wrestlers at various points in their careers, they would've created even more memories at WrestleMania.